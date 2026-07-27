Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
25m

Nice work Dr Paul keep up the good work and thank you

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Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
2h

{an Hacking a Canadian philosopher well known in Europe, predicted in 1970th, that it is probable "Humanity will not be eliminated by a nuclear war but by a mental illness". Belgian parlament awarded Ian with almost million dollar for his work

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