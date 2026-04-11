Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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KundaliniAndCellTowers's avatar
KundaliniAndCellTowers
1h

selling weapons, vaxxing and trafficking children, and printing wealth out of thin air cannot be a winning strategy forever. xo

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
1h

Why do so called “ commentators “ who know nothing about anything given a platform to shout from like this BUFFOON ! He wouldn’t know an option from a choice because he thinks there 2 different ways !

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