John Mearsheimer (JJM): TRUMP'S ONLY OPTION IS SURRENDER, says USA has lost this Iran war & must surrender & begin repair; listen to this video, what is your view? JJM: 'only off-ramp is surrender';
JJM: 'Iran is emerging as the emerging 4th power globally and has demonstrated a tremendous deterrent ability' JJM: 'On 8 April 2026, I was on CNN News18 in India talking about the ceasefire in the
Iran war that President Trump had announced the previous evening (7 April 2026), shortly before he was scheduled to wipe Iranian civilization off the planet forever. It seems clear to me that Trump is desperate to end this war, because he knows the US and Israel have lost and he better end it before even greater damage is done to his presidency, the US, and the world economy. It also seems clear that Iran is going to be in a much better position moving forward than it was before the war started on 28 February 2026. What a colossal blunder Trump made allowing the Israelis to bamboozle him into launching this war.’
JJM: ‘we could have a world wide depression worse than in the 1920s due to this’ and ‘Trump must end this now’…’Iran will be more powerful than it was since after February 28th’…’this is a major defeat for Israel’…
I think when JJM says ‘surrender’ he means for POTUS Trump not to use that term but find a way to off-ramp, call it what he wants…
what is your view?
Boy oh boy, this is one difficult situation and Trump is under massive pressure and I pray that the Lord covers him with favor and grace and help him in his decision making. I want Trump to find the way out of this successfully…do you think there can be such a way out? can it look NOT like a defeat….?
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selling weapons, vaxxing and trafficking children, and printing wealth out of thin air cannot be a winning strategy forever. xo
Why do so called “ commentators “ who know nothing about anything given a platform to shout from like this BUFFOON ! He wouldn’t know an option from a choice because he thinks there 2 different ways !