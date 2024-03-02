John Raymond's substack, please take a look & subscribe, his recent to me is like Christmas day again, music to my ears and eyes: "Do you support NUREMBERG TRIALS WITH DEATH PENALTY ON THE TABLE"; YES
For COVID related crimes and in fact all crimes like murder, pedophilia, rape, yes, death penalty once courts and judges say so....YES, YES, YES! and fast. death by firing squd too...even that.
No. No Nuremberg. Do you realize that most of those who were supposedly found guilty were relocated by Vatican’s airlines RAT to Brazil AND USA? Nuremberg was smoke and mirrors. Defies the purpose of punishment.
