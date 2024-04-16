John Stossel is speaking about the lie of recycling and how much it was always a LIE, based on no credible science, just like how the Global warming is a HOAX...The Vostok Ice Core
samples tell us this, the ONLY real global warming data and not the corrupted bogus math models...and its not that we do not wish to conserve etc., but let us stop the money grab lies e.g. CARBON TAX
https://twitter.com/i/status/1777364277428670555
Climate is always changing. How do I know? Because we are no longer in the Big Ice Age! It’s pretty much a - DUH - conclusion. The period of [approximately] 950 a.d. to 1300 a.d. was known as the Medieval Warming period. It was immediately followed by The Little Ice Age [approximately 1300-1850]. That’s true climate change. The planet Earth has been around 4.6 billion years. During 80% of that time, Earth has been uninhabitable. The earth’s history includes one-billion years where the atmosphere was so toxic, there was literally no life on earth. There have been 5 extinctions during the life of Planet Earth. Carbon was never the reason for extinctions or any other cataclysmic event. There was more carbon dioxide on Earth 100 million years ago than today and since then, the amount of carbon dioxide has been diminishing. The average temperature in England has not changed for 20+ years. Climate Change due to carbon is a gigantic hoax. The goal is to give more to the rich, take away personal freedoms, and to depopulate. Carbon is only .004% of the Earth's greenhouse gases. That is not man-made Carbon, but ALL carbon. If that number gets to .002%, plant life starts dying. Why is it COLDER as we travel in space towards the sun? A: No greenhouse gases, like CO2, to hold in the Sun's heat. I could go on all day. Global Warming/Climate Change is a gigantic hoax - just like so many - like the Energy Crisis in the 1970's only to see the USA the leading exporter of petroleum in the 2010's. SMH. Lie after lie after lie.
Let's go back to milk in glass bottles, soda in glass bottles. Pay a deposit, return them for your refund.