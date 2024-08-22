Johnson, Starmer & Sunak are pink p*issy hat wearing men, deballed eunuchs when you stack them to the Iron Lady Thatcher; 'This is the last time Britain had a competent Prime Minister.' you go to the
people with YOUR policy, do not go to the people saying 'let's build consensus' & this thus compromises every principle and there is no alternative choice'...so you set YOUR policy FIRST as the leader
You as a REAL leader must set the policy and LEAD…
Rob Boyd, Esq on X: "This is the last time Britain had a competent Prime Minister. Contrast with the garbage coming out of the mouths of Johnson, Starmer & Sunak. Thatcher was on a totally different level, intellectually.. https://t.co/6V2va7lHwP" / X
Rob Boyd, Esq on X: "This is the last time Britain had a competent Prime Minister. Contrast with the garbage coming out of the mouths of Johnson, Starmer & Sunak. Thatcher was on a totally different level, intellectually.. https://t.co/6V2va7lHwP" / X
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are few real women and fewer real men and fewer leaders of integrity but lots of asswipe treasonous people who need to be tried and then executed. Turdo. biDUMB. oVOMIT. etc
Of course they are. Throw in Tony Blair and you have a Barbrshop Quartet of cutthroat WEF Young Global Leaders.