Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Sep 30

POLL: Dems lead 56-40 in Congressional generic ballot... looks like Dems can take house for sure and now potentially the Senate

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture