Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
5h

Besides term limits, what Americans want is a complete ban on ANY ties to ANY foreign g0vt lobbyists, pacs, or officials, having influence (or giving money/incentives) to ANYONE in g0vt or office. This sh!t with foreign entanglements needs to stop immediately; and those who've taken so much as a donut or a dime from ANY interest outside the interests of their direct constituency and who promote or allow such alliances need to be tried for treason.

And, BTW - Lady Graham, the hateful, money-laundering, murder-lust neocon didn't outlive B!tch McConnell. It's anyone's guess how long that parasite has been deceased. As an aside, EVERY person currently "serving" on Capital Hill needs to be removed from office, and a fresh start of ALL new blood needs to replace the scum that currently pollutes the halls of g0vt.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Every now and then one of them comes up with this, but it never goes anywhere. They get in, start making alot of money and they become fixtures.

Btw. Paul, I've run across a few places making the case that Lady G died in Kiev, according to a time line, including airplane arrivals, departures, meeting times, etc .... Of course, we're never told the truth on anything. Have you seen that?

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