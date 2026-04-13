Jon Stewart talks to POTUS Trump and clears up if it is a war or an excursion as to the Iran bombing. Blockading the Hormuz is the worst move ever, please do not do this POTUS Trump...
please bring our troops home; find off-ramp; you can; there is always a way; you cannot win Sir by this war ANYMORE, you can win by ending NOW, people both sides want you to bomb to LOSE; set you up!
I want you to win, victory now comes ONLY by withdrawing and now…and then repairing…fire that dry drunk sexual deviant Hegseth hand all like him who got you into this mess! you have enemies even among those you think support you, they want you to continue so that you can lose. You cannot win this. Militarily. Focus on America Sir, it is time! Our homeland. Bring our troops home safe now!
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A bull inside a china shop doesn't recognize the damage it does. It just keeps going. That's what's going on here. Either that, or he's actively participating in destroying the world as we know it. This is djt 2.0.