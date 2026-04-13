Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5m

A bull inside a china shop doesn't recognize the damage it does. It just keeps going. That's what's going on here. Either that, or he's actively participating in destroying the world as we know it. This is djt 2.0.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture