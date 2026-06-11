Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SnapFactor's avatar
SnapFactor
2h

Yet another poorly masked smear from Doc A. Is it really all Trump's fault? Could the Iranians be just a little bit guilty? Of course, not. When you have terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, it's always Trump's fault. Right, Doc A?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture