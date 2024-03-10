Trump must stop saying that the lockdowns worked or the mRNA technology vaccines worked, for the facts are clear, they never worked and actually killed.

Trump must face the fact that nothing, zero about it, was true! 100% of COVID was a manufactured lie and I feel strongly today that Malone is not only linked to the deadly mRNA vaccine, but he is wrapped up in the entirety of the fraud of COVID, Remdesivir…all of it…we just need him under oath with the rest of the 66 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse. We can speculate, we need him under oath. Not pretend ‘hearings’, we mean sworn under oath, punishable with jail for lies…

Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. must be made to answer questions under oath in prior courts, hearings. For they deaths they caused by bringing technology and vaccine that was never safety tested using the proper long-term studies that would have shown that the technology was unsafe as well as the vaccine.

These IMO are criminals, hiding in plain sight and Malone is unique for he is so very scared of his mRNA technology harms, he is trying to lead the opposition against the very mRNA technology he brought…its breath takingly fascinating…he did not have the balls, the stones to defend the death he created…at least Kariko had stones, Malone should ask her to lend him some stones.

Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Malone, Weissman et al. must all be investigated properly and proper judges examine what they did with mRNA technology and vaccine, what they knew about harms and when did they know it. Judges will decide punishment if it is found they killed and mRNA vaccine linked deaths are due to them and their negligence and IMO malfeasance. Judges.