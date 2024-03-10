JORDAN SCHACHTEL's 'how to lie with statistics' as he handles FACT that none of the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA gene injections worked, not ONE & that really, POTUS Trump must STOP saying this
not one of the vaccine worked and no lockdown worked, they all KILLED! Robert Malone & Drew Weissman's and Bourla's vaccine killed our parents and children, they MUST legally pay!
Trump must stop saying that the lockdowns worked or the mRNA technology vaccines worked, for the facts are clear, they never worked and actually killed.
Trump must face the fact that nothing, zero about it, was true! 100% of COVID was a manufactured lie and I feel strongly today that Malone is not only linked to the deadly mRNA vaccine, but he is wrapped up in the entirety of the fraud of COVID, Remdesivir…all of it…we just need him under oath with the rest of the 66 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse. We can speculate, we need him under oath. Not pretend ‘hearings’, we mean sworn under oath, punishable with jail for lies…
Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. must be made to answer questions under oath in prior courts, hearings. For they deaths they caused by bringing technology and vaccine that was never safety tested using the proper long-term studies that would have shown that the technology was unsafe as well as the vaccine.
These IMO are criminals, hiding in plain sight and Malone is unique for he is so very scared of his mRNA technology harms, he is trying to lead the opposition against the very mRNA technology he brought…its breath takingly fascinating…he did not have the balls, the stones to defend the death he created…at least Kariko had stones, Malone should ask her to lend him some stones.
Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Malone, Weissman et al. must all be investigated properly and proper judges examine what they did with mRNA technology and vaccine, what they knew about harms and when did they know it. Judges will decide punishment if it is found they killed and mRNA vaccine linked deaths are due to them and their negligence and IMO malfeasance. Judges.
RFK Jr is the only one who could actually drain the swamp. Trump has interesting hunches sometimes, but no capacity to organize and execute. He replaced swamp creatures with even worse swamp creatures. No hope there.
Paul, you're a methodology PhD, if I recall. One side of my background contains advanced degrees in sociology, math and history, math not applied, which is a deficit, as applied calculus really teaches some real world math skills. But I digress. You probably recall Churchhill's famous slogan, paraphrasing, there are three types of liars, liars, damned liars and statistics. To create math lies, simply mess with the data, as you fully understand.
Paul, and others here, don't worry about Trump and the fake mRNAs. All he's doing is focusing upon the target AND avoiding set himself up for a DoD digital rigged election, or worse, in '24. He's NOT trying to hammer at every pop up gopher, in certain areas, as he knows it's a trap.
You are falling for into that trap by linking Trump to the fake mRNAs. Trump NOW gets that 5g is the problem, that corona is the cover and that mRNAs are DoD, Pharma, NWO attacks upon Americans.
Add to the DoD hacker base problem, simply review CFR's COMPLETE CONTROL OVER ALL MASS MEDIA, mind control over media owners, editors and most journalists.
So, say our Trump mentions ONE word, out of just one of your truthful sentences concerning this topic, WHAT WILL THE FUCKING MEDIA DO? :) I hope that I presented this concept, already proven to all here and to the entire world, (about the idiot NWO media) as the consequences would spell total disaster in '24 because the base for the ignorant critical mass of voters is huge.
At the personal level, I can advise that all of my vaccinated relatives, including the only love of my life, the wife, are VOTING FOR PEDO. lol So, yes, they are hard core, but many in my hijacked Communist Democrat Party also hate Pedo for just being stupid. They will have to flip to Trump.
So, what's the bottom line. '24 polls will probably be, for the first time, accurate. Trump LOOKS GREAT AT THIS POINT.
The above reflects the main puzzle pieces. Paul, and others here, ignore Trump whenever YOU THINK he's doing something that you believe stupid. Use the above info to understand WHY. If we get rigged in '24, we have a problem and worse.