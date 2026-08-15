Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Craig g USMC's avatar
Craig g USMC
8h

Trump announced that hydrochloroquine WORKS and fauci didn't want it to prevent his pharma scumbags from making money with FORCING NEEDLES IN ARMS, FUCK YOU SCUMBAG DEMS FOR ENFORCING THE POISON!!!!

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

For quite some time now I've been saying, "Just keep watching!"

Watch as they continue raking-in boatloads of cash; as their portfolios expand; as their acquisitions of hard assets grows; as their power increases; as they award themselves positions of authority ... etc.

Just keep watching, and then come back to tell us that "Trump & Gang are 'good' for our country".

Go ahead, try to justify the myth of Trump's "MAGA" and the support that is blindly being given.

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