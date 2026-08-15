Josh Kushner, brother to ventilator king Jared Kushner, yes COVID ventilators that killed thousands in COVID (ssshhhh) & son to Ambassador Charles Kushner who was pardoned by POTUS Trump
bought LA Lakers; Charles Kushner real estate executive, top Democratic donor when he was sentenced in 2005 to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion
Good for Josh…a successful businessman. No doubt.
I just hope these people do not under cut and embarrass POTUS Trump.
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Trump announced that hydrochloroquine WORKS and fauci didn't want it to prevent his pharma scumbags from making money with FORCING NEEDLES IN ARMS, FUCK YOU SCUMBAG DEMS FOR ENFORCING THE POISON!!!!
For quite some time now I've been saying, "Just keep watching!"
Watch as they continue raking-in boatloads of cash; as their portfolios expand; as their acquisitions of hard assets grows; as their power increases; as they award themselves positions of authority ... etc.
Just keep watching, and then come back to tell us that "Trump & Gang are 'good' for our country".
Go ahead, try to justify the myth of Trump's "MAGA" and the support that is blindly being given.