Josh Yoder (pilot): "Says young, healthy pilots are suffering from myocarditis and “dropping dead on flights”. Says there were “four incapacitations” in the last two weeks!" I warn, one or two large
jets full of passengers will fall from the sky and all will die, if the FAA, NTSB, Airlines etc. do not mandate immediate that no pilot can fly unless myocarditis is ruled out! @USFreedomFlyers
We have a close personal friend who used to be a high flying corporate pilot, refused the jab and was let go, now in the commercial cockpit and the airlines were tripping over one another to hire her. She is an exceptional aviator and obviously astute enough to say no early on, also an active advocate & member of USFreedomFlyers. This is a frequent topic of conversation among ourselves...
Fly at your own risk.