relationship with the nanny he impregnated; she likes to call Trump a predator, but is her now husband not a predator? He preyed on the nanny and impregnated her and reports are the baby was never born. She should be asked about this the next time she calls Trump a predator.

Secrets of Kamala Harris’ Romance With ‘Sugar Daddy Kingmaker’ Who ‘Made Her Career’ Laid Bare — From BMW Gift to ‘Passport to Power’

‘Kamala Harris’ phenomenal career has been overshadowed for years by gossip she owes her rise to the top to the political powerbroker she dated in the 1990s.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the secrets of the U.S. president wannabe’s romance with “kingmaker” Willie Brown – including how he gifted her a BMW when she was already in a $100,000-a-year job he arranged for her, as well as the Democrat’s use of his massive network of rich and powerful contacts.

The pair’s relationship is forensically detailed in investigative journalist Peter Schweizer’s book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

Source: HarperCollins USPeter Schweizer forensically detailed Harris and Brown’s relationship in his book Profiles in Courage.

He says: “Kamala Harris’ entrée into the corridors of political power largely began with a date.

“In 1994, she met Willie Brown, who at the time was the second-most-powerful man in California politics.

“As Speaker of the State Assembly, Brown was a legend in Sacramento and around the state. He represented a district in the Bay Area and was well known in San Francisco social circles.

“In addition to running the California Assembly, Brown ran a legal practice on the side, which meant taking fees from lobbyists and industries that may have wanted favorable treatment in Sacramento.”

The writer adds by the time Harris, 59, met Brown – now 90 – he was renowned for his penchant for “expensive Brioni suits, Borsalino hats, Ferraris and Porsches” – and once declared his “body would reject a Plymouth”.

Brown retired from political office in 2004 and bought a $1.8million condo in the St. Regis in San Francisco two years later.

Source: MEGAPowerplayer Brown served as mayor of San Francisco from 1996 to 2004.

Harris was 29 and an up-and-coming lawyer when she caught his eye – with Brown then a 60-year-old influential figure in California politics.

Their relationship lasted less than two years when Brown was separated from his wife at the time – and his influence over her career has led critics to say he is the “sugar daddy” to whom she owes her current spot as frontrunner to succeed Joe Biden, 81, in the 2024 race for the White House.

Brown was also two years older than Harris’ father when they started dating.

Schweizer added: “Their affair was the talk of San Francisco in 1994… Brown began pulling levers for Harris that both boosted her career and put money in her pocket, rewarding Kamala with appointments to state commissions that paid handsomely and did not require confirmation by the legislature.”

The writer details how Brown put Harris on the State Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later the California Medical Assistance Commission.

Both posts were part-time and, at the time, Schweizer says she was “making around $100,000”.

Source: MEGAHarris became the Democratic Party’s unofficial presidential nominee after Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month.

He added: “Along the way, Brown also bought young Kamala a new BMW.”

But the writer says: “Perhaps the most important thing Brown gave Harris was access to his vast network of political supporters, donors, and sponsors.

“Soon she was publicly arm in arm with Brown in the most elite circles of San Francisco, including lavish parties and celebrity galas.”

By 1995, Brown was running for mayor of San Francisco and Harris was regularly by his side.

On his mayoral election night, she was at the front of a crowd of Brown’s adoring followers to mark his moment of glory – and handed him a blue baseball cap emblazoned with the moniker ‘Da Mayor’.

It was shortly after Brown’s mayoral victory that he and Harris split up – with most saying the break-up was his decision.

Source: MEGASchweizer wrote about Harris’ rise to power: “Soon she was publicly arm in arm with Brown in the most elite circles of San Francisco, including lavish parties and celebrity galas.”

After the split, Harris started dating another high-profile figure – TV talk show host Montel Williams, now 68.

But even though the romance with Brown was over, Harris remained close to him as she chased her political ambitions.

Schweizer says: “As mayor, Brown would prove to be enormously helpful in her rise to political power.

“Willie Brown possessed the most powerful political machine in Northern California. As mayor, he leveraged that power to enrich his friends and allies.

“During his tenure, Brown came under FBI investigation twice for corruption involving lucrative contracts flowing from the city to his political friends.

“His operation was soon dubbed ‘Willie Brown Inc’.”

Source: MEGAHarris started dating Montel Williams after she and Brown split in 1995.

It was around three years after Brown’s election that Harris got her biggest break – San Francisco district attorney Terence Hallinan hired her to head up his office’s Career Criminal Unit.

Schweizer says in his book Hallinan insisted Harris’ close bond with Brown had “nothing to do with the hiring”.

But when the number two slot in the prosecutor’s office opened up and Harris was passed over for the promotion by Hallinan, the writer said “Brown seemed furious”.’