Judge Beryl Howell: "An American President is not a KING -- not even an 'elected' one -- and his power to remove federal officers and honest civil servants like plaintiff is not absolute,"
Judge Beryl Howell reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board after Trump removed her without providing any cause, issuing an opinion that suggests the case could be a broader test
of the "unitary executive theory."
Your view? Judicial over-reach? Impeach? These black robes are vicious too. Those that are politicized.
Trump is not a king, judge says in reinstating fired federal labor board member
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
... well, neither is a judge -
Biden did the same thing. The circuit court has weighed in on this, she’s ignoring precedence. This judge will get slapped down in due time.