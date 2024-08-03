Judge Joe Brown finally explains to us 'his' view on Kamala Harris given he worked with her in California...in the legal profession. "she lacked professional & technical competence & worked on it by
hiking up her hemline as needed" para....now why would Judge Brown say these things? I disagree with what he has said, he is being disrespectful...now why would he say this?
https://x.com/i/status/1819341286446715324
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul, when the programmed hypnotic blinders are wiped from the eyes, and you behold Harris, as she is, without spin, what you see and get is a dishonest, murderous slut, She has no empathy, morals, honor, or intelligence, in a nutshell, EVIL.
She would kill you and me to further her insatiable ambition. She is the perfect tool for the death cult, and will be used accordingly.
Maybe judge joe brown really knows her