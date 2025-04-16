‘Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday said he would launch proceedings to determine whether to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for defying his order not to remove Venezuelan migrants from the country based on the wartime Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg’s order is the latest development in a broader showdown between the Trump administration and the federal judiciary, which has blocked or slowed many of the White House’s far-reaching actions. The Supreme Court ruled this month that the plaintiffs filed their lawsuit in the wrong venue, taking the central legal issues of the case away from Boasberg.

Still, Boasberg moved forward with the contempt proceedings, saying that the Trump administration’s actions on March 15, as the removal flights proceeded despite his order to the contrary, “demonstrate a willful disregard … sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt.”

Boasberg has pressed the Justice Department for weeks on why the administration deposited more than 130 Venezuelan deportees in a Salvadoran mega-prison without due process, hours after he ordered the administration not to do so and said any planes that had already taken off should be turned around and returned to the United States.

The government launched the deportations after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, which until now has only been used in wartime. The law was last used during World War II to intern Japanese, Italian and German nationals and laid the foundation for the internment of more than 110,000 Japanese Americans.

Trump officials have refused to provide Boasberg with detailed explanations of the timing of the deportation flights, first arguing that his order to return the planes lacked full judicial weight because it was verbal, not in writing, and then saying the order did not need to be enforced once the planes were out of U.S. airspace.’

