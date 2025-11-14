Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope Furniss's avatar
Hope Furniss
3h

Like we didn’t see this coming. Our government has , is and always will be corrupt! Doesn’t matter which puppets are put in place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DeborahLynnPalmer's avatar
DeborahLynnPalmer
39m

A great read. Eye opener. Thank you for your insight. Does Jared and Ivanka still have the power to be Davos influential ? Their agenda for personal power is so questionable related what is really best for the American people and MAHA relationships.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture