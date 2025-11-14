de-balled version and I leave it to Gillespie (I appreciate this stack and share it for Gillespie does not mince words, they are clear as to the fall of MAHA and fraud of it all, it is like a grift fest now, I like people who are not fence sitters playing games to get donor money or shout outs of HHS jobs, it is like how I appreciate DEL BIGTREE, he has got caught up in the MAHA but he remains true to his principles and is working still hard to protect health and well-being, hat-tip is in order for DEL, I respect greatly and he is a friend) to articulate what we all see and know and it is a shame and really a loss to the American people and we must recognize we are actually not even ahead given the new appointments at the health agencies e.g. Makary, Oz, Bhattacharya, Prasad, RFK Jr. etc. but rather we are worse off, for their roles are to actually BRING more Malone Bourla Bancel Moncef Perna Kariko Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine and mainstream it and misdirect you to think they are actively doing something. When they do NOTHING. Their job is to

1)work to achieve the aims of the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales who represents PHARMA’s interests, not that of American people’s health and well-being…this is about money, power, control, sick dark evil nefarious people using a fraud fake over-cycled lie of asymptomatic transmission PCR manufactured non-pandemic to deceive the American people and world, for there was never ever a pandemic. 100% of COVID was a lie, all of it and POTUS Trump fell for it, believed it and brought two of the greatest catastrophes in history, namely the OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine

2)block for RFK Jr. with silence and NOTHING

3)RFK Jr. is to block for POTUS Trump, block the debate and issues around the devastating failure of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns and deadly Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine. We were sold out, plain and simple.

4)wager me, November 2028 nothing will be done about mRNA vaccine, it will be still on US market and it will be much more

5)we should have known what the plan was when the Outlaw was appointed as CoS and when there was ZERO mention at the RNC convention 2024 of COVID, the fraud pandemic, the OWS lockdown harms and deaths, or the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine. None! And not even by the DNC. The uniparty got their instruction from BIG pharma, from FDA etc. From Albert Bourla who really runs things.

Over to Gillespie:

“

good substack Folk,

.. pardon my absence as I have been writing extensively and am now taking a break for recouping some health

but this post needed to interrupt my time-off (my first in over 7 years)

since the start of the year soon after we filed our Citizen Petition evidencing grossly excessive DNA contamination, and the FDA’s illegal role in not calling the Covid vaxxines Gene Therapies, we have been suspicious of those working alongside Bobby Kennedy Jnr .. particularly Bobby’s Principal Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephanie Spear

Stephanie is a shadowy figure

.. Stephanie who, it turns out, controls ALL of Bobby’s messaging

.. messaging which to date has been disastrous and ineffective

like Bobby’s messaging on the Covid vaxxines being effectively, nothing .. despite the global evidence he knows about and which has been presented to him like our Citizen Petition

adding to the squeeze and gagging of Bobby are the efforts of Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff, who has been working overtime to preserve the illusion of Operation Warp Speed having been a great achievment, of The Donald

when we all know OWS ushered in the genetic poisoning of a global population .. with manifold vaxxine induced injuries and diseases too many to name here alongside millions of deaths

.. well, we all know these things, unfortunately

but what everybody now needs to know and hear about from those who were - until recently - within the inner circle of the MAHA administration, who were meant to be working to help Bobby achieve everything he said he would, is how Bobby has been gagged, compromised, and rendered ineffective .. castrated

Bobby has been shut up .. and MAHA does appear to have been taken over by Big Pharma

.. thus why the legal evidence we presented in our Citizen Petition is not receiving the attention is should have, as soon as Bobby was sworn in as Secretary of HHS

in circumstances where we received confirmation Bobby read the thing personally and some of his advisors thanked us for getting the thing properly filed so Bobby could use it as a legal basis for suspending the products

.. but .. to date .. nothing

Why?

it is not just about preserving the lie of Operation Warp(ed) Speed being a great achievement, it’s about - foremost - avoiding the legal liability in the US Government were Trump’s administration to acknowledge he was duped, and the Covid vaxxine a complete and continuing disaster for Humanity

you see, when you contaminate the Human Genome the legal liability bill keeps mounting for generations and generations resulting not in multiple billions but Trillions upon Trillions of dollars payable

.. in treatments (cancers and associated diseases)

.. and straight up compensation for destroying lives and ending countless others

prematurely

this is why Bobby is being muzzled and gagged and silenced

because of the liability bill involved because the US Government deems itself Too Big To Fail … .. with the implication being it believes it can’t afford to pay without causing a severe global recession that would cause even more innocent deaths

but this is a ruse, and no reason to avoid being responsible towards those who have been maimed, will be maimed, and the families of those have who died .. and those who are still yet to die

governments the world over have visited a similar crisis before, when their country’s men and women have been grossly maimed and many others killed, and have dealt with it, responsibly

.. when? after each of the two major wars of last century WWI and WWII

in each instance governments of means about the world recast their national spending budgets to focus on assisting families who lost loved ones who sacrificed their lives for their country, and to focus on assisting the health needs of those who returned injured after having fought for their country

we face a similar situation

.. the men and women who did what their country asked of them during Covid, who stood up and took the shot - of the Safe & Effective - who are now either no longer alive, or are battling severe ill-health for having done so .. and

those who emerge daily, everywhere to suffer from the cancers or other diseases triggered by this junk

point being, Covid was a battle governments everywhere drew their populations into

so they need to pay for the aftermath just like they all did during post-war reconstruction periods which included the reconstruction of the health of their people

.. this is what Trump is avoiding, through the machinations of his political war dog Susie Wiles and .. by extension .. the assisitance Susie is getting from Stephanie in muzzling Bobby

so that’s about the general lay of the legal land on Covid, and why no government anywhere wants to take responsibilty, because the dead and injured were not shot by aggressive enemy nations, but were shot and killed by their own nations

quite a predicament

.. but one that requires

honesty

until that honesty is forthcoming, readers here have to know the moves that have been in-play for attempting to shut down the moment of reckoning .. the moment of honesty

and those currently tasked with continuing the concealment of their government’s crimes and the castration of Bobby Kennedy Jnr are most notably Stephanie Spears and Susie Wiles

all explained in this bombshell interview by Dr Mary Talley Bowden with two - until recently - key MAHA advisors to Bobby, namely Dr Steven Hatfill & Gray Delaney .. (with props to Shannon Joy)

.. clic the pic for watching on X/Twitter .. it really kicks off at the 23 minute mark

after watching to the end it should be clear and undeniable for all to appreciate

Bobby is currently compromised .. and .. Trump’s people are actively in cover-up mode by compromising Bobby

I will leave the rest of the tea leaves to everybody else

.. the ramifications, and what this presently mean for all of our efforts to date

.. and just finish here by saying, for now

MAHA has Fallen

.. everything else is just the theatre for having you think otherwise

good substack Folk,”

___

