Juliana E. Morris, MD, what a nutcase, see her piece in STAT: "Doctors who knowingly spread Covid-19 lies should be held accountable"; so who is this dingdong to decide what is a lie?
What about all the lies told by medical doctors and CDC and NIH officials? For 2.5 years now. 800,000 to 1 million in the US died because doctors refused to use early treatment and pushed the vax
What about the lies about asymptomatic spread and the fraud PCR test Juliana? And the lies about natural immunity?
SOURCE:
https://www.statnews.com/2022/09/27/hold-accountable-doctors-who-knowingly-spread-covid-19-lies/
It is because of doctors like her that I no longer have faith in the medical community in our country.
I agree with her: she should be prohibited from practicing medicine ever again for violating the autonomy of her patients, furthering false scientific claims, and endangering the public.