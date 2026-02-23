June 25, 2025, POTUS Trump said Iran's nuclear enrichment was totally obliterated after US & Israel strikes, but Witkoff now says we must attack Iran to stop its nuclear enrichment? which is it? The
president said an attack on Iran was necessary to destroy the country’s nuclear program, but we were told by him & administration they destroyed it in mid 2025! Witkoff today Feb 22, 2026: "Iran could
be close to enriching uranium for bomb-making material, US envoy Steve Witkoff claims
The US envoy left out that Iran currently has no access to its material, no machines to enrich it, and no weapons program to use it for any operational purpose.’
So which is it? Who is telling the truth? I think POTUS Trump must exhaust bilateral negotiations to stave off such an attack and for sure wait till after mid-terms, this could go disastrous for him…
I actually DO NOT believe anything Witkoff says, nothing, for you morons said you destroyed it, so how could they be a week away from a weapon level amount of enrichment? Seems to me someone or some people in the State Department and in Trump administration snorting some of the left-over coke from Hunter Biden…in the White House and are misguiding Trump and misinforming him. We urgently need some adults to sit with our Great POTUS, we do not want to place our military in harms way, do not want to expend any blood and treasure and do not want to get caught in any prolonged war or nation building or even regime change, that is up to the people on the ground, their nation and future, and certainly do not want to kill innocent people, Iranians as we killed one million in Iraq under Bush and his fake WMD.
Witkoff today:
“US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Saturday that Iran could theoretically be about a week away from being able to enrich its existing uranium to a weaponized level, though the envoy left out that Iran currently has no access to its material, no machines to enrich it, and no weapons program to use it for any operational purpose.
“They’re probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb-making material. And that’s really dangerous. So they can’t have that,” Witkoff said on Fox”
‘President Donald Trump has again described the result of U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities as "total obliteration,"'
Trump Leading U.S. Into War To End A Weapons Program He Claimed He Already ‘Obliterated’
The president said an attack on Iran was necessary to destroy the country’s nuclear program.
WITKOFF: Iran could be close to enriching uranium for bomb-making material...
Witkoff in interview with Lara Trump, ‘clearly wanting to highlight the severity of the potential future nuclear issues should Iran rebuild all the other elements of its nuclear program, which were bombed in June 2025.
In June 2025, Israel and the US destroyed Iran’s entire fleet of around 20,000 nuclear centrifuges, its entire multifaceted weaponization program, most of its three major nuclear sites, and dozens of minor nuclear sites. It also killed most of its leading nuclear scientists, and it caved in portions of its nuclear facilities, making it hard for the Islamic Republic to access its existing enriched uranium.’
https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1803741401596731783
This horse sh!t, lying, propaganda narrative of, "Iran is days away from having nuclear weapons", and/or, "Iran is weeks away from having nuclear weapons", has been spewed by B00mB00mBibi, ad nauseum, for at least 20 years. Enough of this social engineering, propagandizing, incessant lying, and eternal false "victimization" of poor, poor innocent "!srael" to achieve their psych0tic goals of destruction of everyone around them. Even IF Iran has/had nukes, that's their choice. If !srael can have them, so can Iran. It's called balance of power. Furthermore, !srael, the US and anyone else, has no right to tell another country what they can or can't have, what they can or can't do, or how they can or can't govern themselves. We wouldn't accept that from another country telling us what to do so, what makes everyone think that the US or Israel have a right to tell anyone else what to do?