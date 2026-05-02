Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Gail's avatar
Gail
4m

I'm curious, Doc. Where and when did you serve as a military strategist?

Everybody has a plan. Nobody is doing America any favors.When did putting combat plans on a public.forum become " smart"?

This crap is everywhere. The IRCG is having a wonderful time readying for whatever our next move might be to preempt it. This doesn't only impact America. It places our allies at risk. If they go down, we're in deeper trouble. I'm not talking about the EU or NATO. I couldn't care less if they implode. At least the NWO is that much less powerful. They're the Deep State as well. I wish the UN, Davos ,and other hubs of evil were struck by a meteor shower. But what you and the armchair generals, has been "former National Security Experts", retired military whatevers, and the Commie Dhimms, Nazis Iran/Hamas enthusiasts from Cucker, Candace, Kent, Bannon,Meirsheimer,Kelly to CNN, MSNBC,ABC , CBS are doing is so hateful, harmful and unAmerican.. putting targets on OUR backs .. should qualify as treasonous!

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
7m

After the assault on the schoolgirls in Minab I don't think there's going to be a peace prize. Attacking underage girls, even if just killing them without raping them is viewed differently outside the US. It's not ikely to be seen as just some trivial misdemeanor because the girls were Aryan and not Semitic as m8ght be the case in the US. Non-Semitic Lives Matter.

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