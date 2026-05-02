I think POTUS Trump needs to be very careful next steps. We do not want our US troops harmed in any way or innocents, and this to be done, we want Trump to end this. Declare it over! Declare victory. Work with Iran post to rebuild and go forward, get the enriched uranium in the hands of a 3rd party, with yearly inspections say for 15 years that involves US, China, Russia, UN atomic agencies to ensure not being used etc. Get Israel to commit to never attacking Iran or other Gulf nations, and Iran to commit to never attacking Israel or Gulf States. I think Iran always said the US bases on Arab land were the target. Maybe US to shutter all bases in Gulf nations if such an agreement can be reached. Iran to open Hormuz, commit to never shutting it or Red Sea and US to remove any blockade of Iran ports. Back to the peace table. POTUS Trump, you can get the peace prize NOBEL if you really get a peace deal but do not involve those two idiots, the blockhead morons biased dolts Witkoff and Kushner. Two of the biggest laughing stock negotiators in history where they end up worse off than where started. Kushner aka Mr. COVID Ventilator man that killed thousands of Americans. You know, the son-in-law whose father you pardoned after jail for corruption etc. and you gave him an ambassadorship. I just do not get how that works. ggeee whizzz.

see my proposal again I offer to POTUS Trump to consider to help get peace, stupid idiot little man I am:

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuk):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 to 15 years as a bargaining tool; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!