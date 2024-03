‘The Modified Messenger RNA Platform and the Creation of Unintended Proteins: A Genocidal Trojan Horse’

What Stoller is saying in effect, and I have written repeatedly on, including my Canadian colleague Byram Bridle (great brilliant vaccinologist out of Guelph U Canada that at this time is still hunting him down and harassing him and destroying his career) as well as giants like Geert Vanden Bossche (we stand on his shoulders) is that if you want more and more infectious sub-variants to emerge, then you keep administering this mismatched vaccine spike to dominant circulating spike antigen;

all you get when there is elevated infectious pressure (while pathogen circulates) and not enough time for the vaccinal antibodies to ‘mature’ and reach maximal binding affinity to the target antigen, is non-lethal force on the antigen that drives evolutionary adaptations and selection of the ‘hardiest’ and fittest variants to be ‘selected’ and become enriched in the environment and then dominant.

‘The Trojan Horse

The nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) is a synthetic messenger RNA Trojan Horse that has and will continue to cause untoward deaths and disability. This is not just about the spike protein, a known pathogen [1]. Furthermore, it does not require a degree in immunology to appreciate that if you have the cells of the human body make foreign proteins - especially a pathogen - one’s immune system will attack those cells. The creation of this gene-altering injection was done with malicious intent.

If you know the infectious agent is a virus that replicates and mutates rapidly, but you give a non-sterilizing intervention in the midst of an outbreak, are you not putting evolutionary pressure on the virus to side-step your intervention? Just another example that the injection was not intended to end the planned pandemic (plandemic) [2] but exacerbate the morbidity and mortality. Many pharmaceutical interventions do more than advertised. For example, one can’t wean cold-turkey off of SSRI’s even when substituting a serotonin analog, such as saffron, because SSRI’s do more than what they claim to do - they do far more than just inhibit serotonin reuptake. SSRIs such as Prozac, seem to hijack dopamine receptors to name one [3].

While the public is/was told mRNA is ephemeral in the body, a truth, what was not told was billions were being injected not with mRNA but modRNA, which is not ephemeral and it is no secret that it is programmed to make more than just the spike protein as per Pfizer’s own documentation: “Self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA): saRNA is a platform that uses a much larger molecule because not only does it encode the antigen of interest, but four additional proteins.

These extra proteins allow the cell to make more copies of the mRNA, resulting in more protein being expressed from a smaller dose” [4]. This bears repeating... these injections do not deliver natural mRNA but a modified version with extended stability which causes the cells of the body to produce unnatural proteins in addition to the spike protein but the true purpose of these proteins and what they are creating is unknown and on a practical level their presence is undisclosed.

Be that as it may, the injection is clearly a gene-therapy and should have been labeled and regulated as such.’