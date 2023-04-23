K-pop star Moon Bin, member of boy band Astro, dies age 25; media saying suicide, what do you think?
I think these shots can cause neurological issues that could drive someone to suicide?
Possible suicide. In the years before the panic, there had been a few others in K-Pop who have killed themselves. By all accounts, the conditions under which these stars live are horrible, little different from slavery until they get their plastic surgery paid off.