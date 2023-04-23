Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STH's avatar
STH
Apr 23, 2023

I think these shots can cause neurological issues that could drive someone to suicide?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Apr 23, 2023

Possible suicide. In the years before the panic, there had been a few others in K-Pop who have killed themselves. By all accounts, the conditions under which these stars live are horrible, little different from slavery until they get their plastic surgery paid off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture