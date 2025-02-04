KAKISTOCRACY: that's what we are facing now even in Trump 2.0, being a government by the least suitable or qualified competent people; Trump 1.0, Biden & seeming Trump 2.0, that China gives us VIRUS
code written & our government allowed (with FDA) vaccine makers Pfizer (Bourla), Bancel (Moderna) to make deadly Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccines & no one said WTF? Stop!!! No one?
This remains one of the most outrageous aspects of all of this fraud, this pure 100% PCR-created lie COVID non-pandemic fraud and lie of asymptomatic transmission (we have found not one instance after 5 years in the entire world), that the beasts involved are so arrogant and hubris-laden, that they tell us they made mRNA vaccine based on written published code from China, from China, that they never cultured anything, never studied or isolated anything to make the mRNA vaccine, deadly as it is and was…imagine that! They just made a mRNA vaccine based on the published code from China e.g. Moderna et al. This is why people like me say it was not real. All of it. Nothing, no wet market, no lab leak, not even gain-of-function, not ‘pandemic’…nothing. A complete fabricated lie on the American people and world, designed to cost Trump re-election.
I do not believe for one moment there was any coronavirus…no pandemic…never was…not even a crisis…not even an emergency…no, something likely that affected some high-risk people like a chemical or toxin or poison causing same ARDS like symptoms (serious in some) and we know today 95 to 97% of all who died was due to the medical management of them, the isolation, abuse, dehydration, fear, dislocation, and sedation with ketamine, benzodiazepam, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc. and kidney liver toxic Remdesivir and denial of antibiotics and the nail in the coffin, Jared Kushner’s ventilators.
And still today, no one in Trump’s prior administration nor Biden’s, no one in CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID etc. have been held responsible and questioned under oath, in real courts, judges juries…no one! I have given my Horsemen list and let us hope that POTUS Trump hangs some on that list once judges declare guilt of causing death, and that he hangs them publicly on the White House Lawn.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For sure, there *NEVER* was a real "pandemic" - it was all a fabricated lie.
Now ask yourself, who wields the power to IMPOSE a fabricated lie on the **ENTIRE** planet?
Remember, we were hit with that LIE 24/7/365 via every communication channel. Orders and mandates were issued to every government agency. Businesses were forced to shut down under color of law. People were denied access, forced to "social distance", and wear face muzzles.
Do you remember, as I do, when entire major cities around the world became eerily quiet, absent of human activity, like some apocalyptic movie? That was followed by the *death jabs*.
The world will be suffering the effects of this epitome of all lies for countless years, if not forever. Ask again, who has the power, the resources, and the immunity to make all that happen?
I can think of only one earthly entity: the CENTRAL BANK CABAL -- a global entity that is unknown to 99% of every man, woman, and child on Earth.
From more or less day one I said it was a flu that had been grabbed hold of for an evil agenda!? Where did flu go to in 2020/21? I rest my case!