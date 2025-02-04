This remains one of the most outrageous aspects of all of this fraud, this pure 100% PCR-created lie COVID non-pandemic fraud and lie of asymptomatic transmission (we have found not one instance after 5 years in the entire world), that the beasts involved are so arrogant and hubris-laden, that they tell us they made mRNA vaccine based on written published code from China, from China, that they never cultured anything, never studied or isolated anything to make the mRNA vaccine, deadly as it is and was…imagine that! They just made a mRNA vaccine based on the published code from China e.g. Moderna et al. This is why people like me say it was not real. All of it. Nothing, no wet market, no lab leak, not even gain-of-function, not ‘pandemic’…nothing. A complete fabricated lie on the American people and world, designed to cost Trump re-election.

I do not believe for one moment there was any coronavirus…no pandemic…never was…not even a crisis…not even an emergency…no, something likely that affected some high-risk people like a chemical or toxin or poison causing same ARDS like symptoms (serious in some) and we know today 95 to 97% of all who died was due to the medical management of them, the isolation, abuse, dehydration, fear, dislocation, and sedation with ketamine, benzodiazepam, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc. and kidney liver toxic Remdesivir and denial of antibiotics and the nail in the coffin, Jared Kushner’s ventilators.

And still today, no one in Trump’s prior administration nor Biden’s, no one in CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID etc. have been held responsible and questioned under oath, in real courts, judges juries…no one! I have given my Horsemen list and let us hope that POTUS Trump hangs some on that list once judges declare guilt of causing death, and that he hangs them publicly on the White House Lawn.