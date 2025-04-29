Carney’s victory as the next PM of Canada and the loss of his seat by Pierre Poilievre who was GOING to be PM 3 months ago in a referendum against Trudeau, Loses Own Seat in Canada Election Humbling) was really a rejection of POTUS Trump. The moment Trump called for annexing Canada, making it 51st State, and using tacit words like para ‘military on the table for Greenland’ and not ruling it out and tariffs etc. (extrapolated in the minds of Canadians same), he failed to appreciate that alike for Americans, Canadians are very patriotic and love their nation. They see themselves as brothers and sisters to USA, family even, but a unique nation and people. Separate from USA and will always be so. Two of the greatest nations on God’s earth. And when Navarro said that Canada’s boundaries should be redrawn, as insane and nutty as he sounded, it shocked Canadians. Conservative Poilievre would be Prime Minister this morning of Canada, had POTUS Trump not said what he said as to annexation and para ‘we do not need Canada’ and even up to the day before as they headed to the polls. On the 51st State. POTUS Trump elected Carney (a Liberal government) and between the tariff issue and the 51st State issue, he now must deal with a Liberal PM. My hope is that POTUS Trump and PM Carney can find ways to resolve the tariff issue and that POTUS Trump can extend his apology to Canadians for the relationship is too valuable and too long and deep…I fear it has been fractured forever, and this is bad but maybe, just maybe, Trump can find the right words and actions to evidence to Canadians his sincere apology.

Carney in victory speech reveals the size of the problem:

“President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never — that will never, ever happen,” Carney declared Monday night in Ottawa, the same day Trump made a further jibe at the country joining the U.S.

Both nations must work together going forward. The failure of Pierre Poilievre to win his own seat/riding is a rejection of Trump, not Pierre Poilievre. Canadians liked and loved Trump up to the moment he mentioned 51st State and tariffs and actions to para ‘take Canada’ in his discussion of taking Panama Canal, Greenland etc. They can still rally behind Trump, but his actions and words must change towards Canadians. Canada and Canadians must be respected; in the way they respected USA. Governments and their leaders are the ones to blame across nations, never the bread and butter hard working peoples of USA or Canada. I trust Trump will work to mend the divide.

Over to Kamala Harris:

There are many Democrats etc. and people who love USA and can do good by USA, not Harris, not someone who had failed, and revealed across the campaign etc. gross disrespect, so much so that she did not care enough to do the hard work and study the issues, study the facts, be engaged enough, to understand ‘Americans’, and did not care about bread and butter USA, only about special groups and woke and her pronouns. She did not even care about illegals, just to get them into USA for future votes. Kamala, do the Democrat party a favor and America, go away! Let others work to regain their party. Trump has made some mistakes as he tries to right the listing broken ship of USA, but we will take him all day long, upside down, right side up, before you Kamala…in it there is some good, real good Trump is doing. So, if you Kamala want the Democrat party to emerge victorious or re-organized, at some point, the best you can do for it is to never ever speak publicly as a Democrat, for even today, I am sure you have no idea what you are talking about. And can only help Democrats remain in the wilderness.

‘Former Vice President Kamala Harris will jab at President Trump in the keynote address at the Emerge gala on Wednesday, making her first public remarks since leaving office in January, a source told The Hill.

In her remarks, the former vice president, who lost to Trump in November, is expected to offer pointed criticism of the administration, the source said.

Harris is also expected to honor the organization for its role empowering women in politics and issue a call to action to combat Trump’s economic policies and his push to overhaul the federal government.’

