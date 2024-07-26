Kamala Harris as VPOTUS & now possible POTUS nominee; be warned, STOP! I as a conservative male don't approve of you writing 'sleeping her way to the top' filth, STOP! don't go there Republicans
be careful, you would lose millions of women especially independent, single women, all types, even men! this is sexist misogynistic, even if this was a factual issue & even if in public domain, it is
not respectful of her, as much as I disdain her politics and the rape and murder of American girls due to her border CZAR failure, I do not agree one minute in that approach…keep it on the policies, failed policies…talk about constitutional legality of if she can be POTUS as it has some questions, but not into her personal life…there is enough out there as to a terrible government political life record to run on…talk about her failure to discharge her 25th amendment constitutional duty to help remove a sitting POTUS who is mentally and/or physically incapable of discharging the duties…do that…but leave her personal life alone! do NOT say she ‘slept her way to the top’…you will make a serious mistake.
yes, she may be unqualified but leave the speculations and that type of thinking to people in their own minds etc. Men who are fathers of single daughters, of their skilled driven daughters will take huge offense for it is not often the case. People work hard. Is it because she is brown? There may be credibility (or there may not be) but that should not be in any debate. Any POTUS or similar debate. If you do not want it part of the debate on Trump etc. do not do that to her. To anyone. I don’t want her as POTUS but do not disrespect that aspect of her life. Remember too she is a mother and wife.
We make judgments based on your work, ability, capability, capacity etc. Mental and physical fitness. POTUS Trump and VPOTUS nominee Vance need every single female vote and male, and independents and swing women may bail…be careful! IMO it is not a subject in this matter, do not do it! IMO keep it on policy issues, failures, we have enough to prosecute a win.
How one achieved success IS a germane topic! One who slept her way into politics is a whore, plain and simple! It bespeaks of a character issue - a value judgment a person made that will color future decisions she makes, if she is handed the presidency by theft if an election, as there’s no way in hell she will legitimately win an election!
You are wrong not to bring up the character issue with regard to Harris’ fitness for the office of President. After all, she will be the icon of morality of this nation. Is her former behavior acceptable to you as the symbol of morality to which Americans should aspire, and foreign leaders should respect?
Forget not how the Dems gleefully raked President Trump over the coals, taking him to court on a charge of rape to end his political career, and after failing to prove it happened, convicting him for ‘abuse.’
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!
We are obviously over color or female as an issue. One just can’t comprehend how she finished grade school much less Law School. I think people are just looking for an explanation of how she has accomplished anything. Perhaps you are correct but sometimes it’s difficult to be civil given the lack of respect shown President Trump. Thank you for your thoughts.