not respectful of her, as much as I disdain her politics and the rape and murder of American girls due to her border CZAR failure, I do not agree one minute in that approach…keep it on the policies, failed policies…talk about constitutional legality of if she can be POTUS as it has some questions, but not into her personal life…there is enough out there as to a terrible government political life record to run on…talk about her failure to discharge her 25th amendment constitutional duty to help remove a sitting POTUS who is mentally and/or physically incapable of discharging the duties…do that…but leave her personal life alone! do NOT say she ‘slept her way to the top’…you will make a serious mistake.

yes, she may be unqualified but leave the speculations and that type of thinking to people in their own minds etc. Men who are fathers of single daughters, of their skilled driven daughters will take huge offense for it is not often the case. People work hard. Is it because she is brown? There may be credibility (or there may not be) but that should not be in any debate. Any POTUS or similar debate. If you do not want it part of the debate on Trump etc. do not do that to her. To anyone. I don’t want her as POTUS but do not disrespect that aspect of her life. Remember too she is a mother and wife.

We make judgments based on your work, ability, capability, capacity etc. Mental and physical fitness. POTUS Trump and VPOTUS nominee Vance need every single female vote and male, and independents and swing women may bail…be careful! IMO it is not a subject in this matter, do not do it! IMO keep it on policy issues, failures, we have enough to prosecute a win.

