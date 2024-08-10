Kamala Harris cannot hide her radical leftist communist view on anything American & her proclivity to DESTROY USA; she did it with Biden with illegals at the border & here compares ICE to KKK
Harris flooded USA with over 20 million unvetted illegals with hundreds among them hardened terror cell terrorists & inside USA; photos of 'Tampon' Tim Walz marching at anti-abolish ICE rally (below)
Thousands are rapists, bombers, stabbers, gang rapists, killers…and have started to settle in and rape and murder…
Free on X: "Another video from the Kamala Harris memory hole. You guys remember when she compared ICE to the KKK? This is the woman who, if elected, will have all the power of the executive branch and will decide our immigration policy. Brush up on your Español. https://t.co/nXmAwmRgZC" / X
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Do not be surprised if the ticket changes before the election assuming there will be one.
When I get elected! It’s always the same broken record of promise after promise! Yes the complete overthrow of “capitalism”! As such, the poor will be even poorer!
Yesterday I listened to recorded audio of Harris speaking to the UAW. She said she’d fix it everything! On day one no less she will! Why wait? What’s the holdup Kamala?
Yes she will fix everything all right! And on day one she’ll be “Marching” with the new and improved RCA! How wonderful?
On its website, the RCA identifies itself as a "party of class fighters committed to the complete overthrow of capitalism."
“The scenes were captured as the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA) says it held its founding congress in the Pennsylvania city this past weekend”!
The same group of “communists” marching in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia!
This is what Kamala is talking about!
AJR