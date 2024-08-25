Kamala Harris handed POTUS Trump a GIFT, a huge GIFT with this demand that anyone to serve in her administration MUST get a COVID VACCINE & update their shots, MANDATING; Trump must remind he WILL NOT
mandate, he does not need prove it, Harris did it for him, so Trump must run with it and showcase this distinction! But he MUST also stand up NOW against the OWS, lockdowns & mRNA vaccine
A "gift" indeed, that once again demonstrates how absolutely clueless-stooopid Kamala is.
I mean, is Kamala not at all aware of the facts regarding the killer jabs'?
Mandating these jabs is equivalent to *forcing* a person to play Russian roulette.
Still waiting on Trump to come clean, to name names and crimes, to declare war on the criminals.
Wow. Has she really already stated that? Talk about separating the sheep from the goats. Go for it Kamala! 🤣