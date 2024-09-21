So, Harris wants to mandatory take it, grab it? This means CONFISCATION…I hope you know this!

They the feds will pay you, but you have no choice…you have to give it up?

These are key issues.

Clinton said Americans who are engaged in spreading their views should be criminally charged? She is drinking heavily now or she herself joins Biden as non compos mentis . Her mind is addled. This is censorship on steroids. Old school with Clinton to impose state action, threatening people with arrest. Remember it was her campaign that funded the Russian fake information Russian collusion dossier, pure lies on Trump. Point is she is anti-free speech and she wants us now to be arrested.

What is your view?

Can anyone show me what or how the Democrats can help America, based solely on my stack title above? How do they ever make Americans ‘whole’? The democrats cannot let people off of the slave plantation and economic dependency plantation. They need Americans trapped there forever and especially black Americans.

What they want always is to get into your pockets, like the COVID Freedom Fighter doctors and scientists (many), to live high society lives and ‘redistribute’ your money. Take your hard-earned money. They want misery ‘EQUAL’, equalized, where we all are miserable and in economic and social pain. Suffering across the board and if there is none, they will create the environment and polices to make you suffer, will always go to higher taxes and will drive increased division, will push for dumbing down education, driving increased fear and anger, and operating purely in identity politics.

They seek to convert USA into a third world shit and hell hole, islam-ized, comprised of illegals, uneducated, unskilled, non-English speaking. By force. By policy.

It is as if they are PUNISHING America, causing deliberate pain.

Why?

Democrats are for defunding police, yes, strip away police, have pure open borders for illegals to come into USA 24/7, shredding of law enforcement, fostering and emboldening criminal behavior, attacks on police, border agents, unpunished, driving social and economic dependency, driving divisiveness and hate, sheer chaos via Cloward-Piven styling. Pure quid pro quo, pay to play, more relentless crushing taxes.

