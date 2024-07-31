Kamala Harris will come to mess with Trump (see my prior stack) & now I give you examples, Harris is inept & fcuks with men by saying "I am speaking" "I am not finished" & she will do it to Trump...
issue is how will he respond at debate...I wrote this earlier to give Trump's people a heads up to prepare...they read my stack by the hour...and she smiles and nods her heads as he fcuks with you
she is empty, inept, clueless, and is not coming to debate Trump (if there is a debate) on substance for she cannot, she is coming prepared to get under his skin…period…she does not even need to prepare for the debate, she is dumb as a box of rocks, but all she needs do is just show up and laugh…he will think she is laughing at him and she does that…and he might well tell her on national tv to ‘fuck off’
She will come for our guns.
She glories in her position by treating people as rudely as possible.