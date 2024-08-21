This is an ominous development, very ominous and has to be placed in front of you to update you. McCullough also covered this below, I include.

Is this move to allow the US government under Kamala Harris to mandate, force a new slate of deadly unsafe ineffective poisonous Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA technology avian bird flu vaccines? To make the mRNA vaccines the new ‘stable’ vaccine for seasonal influenza? Are the dark forces, malevolent unseen hand now moving to bring us a fake H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 etc. avian bird flu pandemic to possibly affect the coming POTUS election? To force lockdowns etc.? Based on the use of a fraud over-cycled over-sensitive PCR ‘process’ etc. All the while knowing not one fraud COVID policy worked and that the entire COVID was a fraud, lie, meant principally to impact Trump’s 2020 election.

There is no medical, clinical, scientific reason for Becerra taking this action to amend the 2013 policy. We have no bird flu pandemic. We had no COVID pandemic. We are being defrauded and lied to again.

‘Broadening the April 19, 2013, determination to apply to pandemic influenza A viruses and influenza A viruses with pandemic potential—rather than just H7N9 specifically—would appropriately cover the range of known and emerging influenza A viruses that present a significant potential for a public health emergency.

Therefore, I have now amended the April 19, 2013, determination to recognize that there is a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad and that involves biological agents, namely pandemic influenza A viruses and influenza A viruses with pandemic potential.

III. Declaration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services

On April 19, 2013, pursuant to section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act and subject to the terms of any authorization issued under that section, former Secretary Sebelius declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of avian influenza A (H7N9) virus. That declaration remains in effect until that declaration is terminated in accordance with section 564 of the FD&C Act.’

