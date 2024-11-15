KanekoaTheGreat excellent X post showing the revolving door corruption between BIG PHARMA and US government's FDA; this is (continues to be) a serious conflict of interest
And I believe the head of the CDC (or FDA) in the 1970s during the Swine Flu fiasco also left for a Big Pharma job. Just sickening. But to compare the Swine Flu vaccine, as bad as it was, doesn't hold a candle to this killer Fauci Flu clot shot.
Yes Paul, Big Pharma has corrupted Congress, the MSM, and the FDA for decades now. I just read this from Karen Kingston about how they are planning to derail RFK Jr. with another fake pandemic and food shortages:
https://open.substack.com/pub/karenkingston/p/hhs-is-using-h5n1-to-create-a-pandemic?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web