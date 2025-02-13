Karen Kingston issues a warning akin to Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The Kingston Report Musk Calls for "Wholesale Removal of Regulations - Default GONE" “There was an overwhelming consensus that there should be
some Ai regulation. That that would be in the best interest of the people to do so." - Elon Musk, September 2023; now Musk calls for wholesale removal of regulations, like default gone. Not default
Musk Calls for "Wholesale Removal of Regulations - Default GONE"
‘February 6, 2025: During a Spaces X session early Monday morning (around 1:00 am), Musk told Vivek Ramaswamy, “I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations, like default gone. Not default there, DEFAULT GONE.”
Vivek agreed with Musk, “Yeah. I really like this concept of zero-based regulations where the default is NOTHING…and build back on top.”
“Data is the Name of the Game. The Government is Filled with Data.”
On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, made a guest appearance on MSNBC SquawkBox commenting on Elon Musk and his proprietary data, stated
“And data is the name of the game. If you look at all of his (Musk) companies, they’re all spewing out all kinds of data. That’s proprietary. And that’s the name of the game in terms of winning all kinds of Ai races out there. And of course, the government is filled with data itself. Ummm…I don’t think that’s why he’s there. I think he’s there to make it more efficient.” - Cathie Wood, CEO, CIO, Ark Invest
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Tuesday that DOGE has “read-only” access to the payment system data. Many read-only files can easily be converted to files that can be converted by overriding permissions. Once converted, these files can be edited and fed into Ai data systems.
Elon 2023 vs. Elon 2025
Elon Musk, along with other Ai Tech CEOs, met with US Senators on September 13, 2023, to discuss the much-needed regulation of the Ai industry. Elon informed reporters that all Senators and Ai Tech CEOs in the meeting were in favor of Ai regulations. He went on to state that, “There was an overwhelming consensus that there should be some Ai regulation. That that would be in the best interest of the people to do so. And I think we’ll probably see something happen.”
Musk went on to warn about the Ai industry being unregulated, “The reason why I’ve been such an advocate for Ai safety in advance of sort of anything terrible happening is that I think that the consequences of Ai gone wrong are severe. So, we have to be proactive versus reactive. Hey. This is something that is potentially risky for all humans everywhere. It’s very important that I said that.”
Temporary Suspension of Constitutional Laws Will Result in the Destruction of Americans’ Individual Rights
Compare his 2023 statements to his February 3, 2025-Monday morning proclamation, “I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations. Like default GONE.. If it turns out that we missed a mark on a regulation, we can always add it back in. These regulations are added will-nilly all the time.”
The challenge with Elon’s new approach to leaving Ai and his tech broligarchs unregulated, is that if Ai is used to steal our personal data, strip us of our individual Constitutional human rights and then determine and execute the consequences for Americans based on Ai’s findings, there will be no Constitutional laws to “add regulations back in to.”
Eliminating Rules and Regulations is China’s Government Policy
In December of 2020, military and intelligence agency officials presented a
“Popularizing internationally the norm that power, not rules-based accountability, is a legitimate basis for political authority.”
Romans 16: 17-18
Now I implore you brethren, mark those diligently who cause division and offenses, contrary to the doctrine you have learned, and avoid them. For they do not serve the Lord Jesus Christ but their own bellies, and with fair speech and flattery, deceive the hearts of the simple.
That's funny, as Kingston says before he was calling for regulations. You know, when he said AI was "summoning the demon" and that Holy Water will not save you: https://old.bitchute.com/video/sDrmHNs2D5BN
Maybe the demon got to him and he changed his tune...
I listened to that X spaces and that’s not what they were talking about. There is so much regulation that nobody knows what is and isn’t the rule they can follow. By stripping things down, like we would if we had a much needed revolution, we can rid ourselves of the antiquated and make new for what the times and future calls for. He understands the dangers and he has a conscience. He wants to push things forward but he isn’t in it for the control or the money. He wanted to keep open AI opensource after all. He believes.
It’s important to make these distinctions which the article does not.