Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda E.'s avatar
Linda E.
Apr 9, 2023

I think they should give their life for knowingly performing this evil on the populace. We will give them the opportunity to speak to their pastor or priest before they go so that they might be saved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Chelie's avatar
Chelie
Apr 9, 2023

Karen Kingston’s work is AMAZING and she does not relent! God’s blessings and his full armor of protection over her. You are right when you say Pharma’s main actors aren’t doing this for money. They are on WEF’s sick mission to help facilitate their goals of depopulation. Everything points to that. All of you with the God given talent and skills to keep peeling back the layers of the truth and expose all of them. I am eternally grateful for all the work that has been done to stop this.

Happy Easter! He is risen✝️

Happy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture