Karen Kingston's 'Kingston Report': Nonsense Makes No Sense; There is NO contract or law that provides immunity to a manufacturer for producing a bioweapon for use on a civilian population'; BOOM!
BOOM! Kingston is over the target & her attention to detail is staggering; she gets it, really does! Americans know that the COVID-19 injections are the direct cause of recently diagnosed disabilities
‘Americans know that the COVID-19 injections are the direct cause of recently diagnosed disabilities, disease and death for millions of adults and children and that the manufacturers, including Pfizer, promoted their COVID-19 injections as safe and effective vaccines knowing they would cause injury, harm, and death.’
See her substack and we are in communication and Karen is on the team of soldiers who will not stop until we get justice. We will get accountability and justice for all the wrongs done in this COVID fraud!
Proud and happy she is on our side and in the fight! This is a real warrior for good and justice! Support her!
“I think it has to be a lot more than money, because they (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) have a ton of money. I think there has to be criminal liability at some point if you knew that the ‘so-called medical intervention’ that your company was pushing was going to cause harm to people or could cause harm to a significant number of people without any measurable benefit. That’s where the rubber meets the road.” - Laura Ingraham, January 21, 2023
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think they should give their life for knowingly performing this evil on the populace. We will give them the opportunity to speak to their pastor or priest before they go so that they might be saved.
Karen Kingston’s work is AMAZING and she does not relent! God’s blessings and his full armor of protection over her. You are right when you say Pharma’s main actors aren’t doing this for money. They are on WEF’s sick mission to help facilitate their goals of depopulation. Everything points to that. All of you with the God given talent and skills to keep peeling back the layers of the truth and expose all of them. I am eternally grateful for all the work that has been done to stop this.
Happy Easter! He is risen✝️
Happy