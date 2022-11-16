Kari Lake's election was stolen, now she must fight back legally; in any event, DRUDGE was biased and misogynist for posting that photo of her, does he do same of Biden? Trump must put her as VP!
I wonder what Drudge thinks of the present state of Arizona and the border? If he really thinks Hobbs can do better for Arizona? If he likes the illegals & jihadists? Drudge has become pure anti-Trump
We were hopefull, but kind of knew this was going to be the outcome in Arizona. If Biden campaigned in the basement & "won" the presidency and Hobbs was scared to debate Kari; the fix was in for sure. Is there any hope for 2024? I'm Canadian and the whole world is watching the USA & praying. Again, if the USA falls (has it already?) other Western countries are going to keep on colluding/selling out nations to the WEF Nazi party of Schwab & the CCP!
Drudge sold out his media outlet years ago & it sadly it changed for the worse - I don’t even listen to it or him anymore.
However, there are many reasons God put “Thou shalt not steal” as one of the basic Ten Commandments. God knows!
I hope Kari Lake will be vindicated & all American voters who want clean elections with integrity & honesty.
It will not be an easy task to achieve, but, is absolutely necessary for the survival of our Republic.