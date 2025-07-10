IMO something stinks to high heavens. Who is on that list? The videos? Who? Who was linked tight with Epstein we are not to find out about? That it seems some cover up is in play. Gateway Pundit has been out front seminal in prosecuting this and we thank them. Jim Hoft is leading this, thank you Jim.

What do they mean by no ‘incriminating’ client list? These people sound like the FDA and HHS people talking to us. Playing with words.

No logs, no lists, no videos, nothing.

‘President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios.’