Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4dEdited

"... what is Pom Pom hiding ...?

Does anyone here really need an answer to that question? I've provided that answer on this forum umpteen times already. Okay, here it is one more time ...

Among the highest-priority jobs of Trump & Gang is to provide cover, protection and service to the domestic and international Fat Rat criminals. That's it - that explains most of what we observe.

So for example, why did Trump first deny the existence of the Epstein Files? Then, when he could no longer deny their existence, he referred to them as "a Democrat hoax". Lies, lies, and more lies.

In the meantime, the Files were *concealed* for over a year. When finally "released", they were HEAVILY redacted (that's an understatement), and in any event, only a fraction of the Files were released.

In short, the Epstein Files have NEVER been "released" in the full sense of the word. Trump has only allowed us to see a very tiny piece of those Files - the Fat Rats DEMAND that!!! Bondi is merely Trump's puppet. Plus, I am personally convinced that Trump is protecting HIMSELF - he's in those Files!!!

The complete, unredacted Files would land hundreds of Fat Rats in prison or facing execution. Trump *MUST* make certain that that never happens - and so he uses his vast powers and resources towards that goal. And so here we are. End of story.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
4d

The more I hear about who Bondi is the more I realize she's in the tank for the Deep State. That being said, is she being driven by the Trump Administration or is she really that incompetent and compromised. She and that other total loser Ketanji Brown Jackson made the dumbest statements of the year, if not the decade. Both belong mopping floors at a Wendys.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture