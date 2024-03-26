We await 45’s pick and it best be optimal for the left and RINOs and deepstate will not stop until they imprison him or kill him even as POTUS…we are in a crisis now and 45’s pick must be able to lead America and the world and even be POTUS for 8 more years…when he cannot. This VP pick for America now is the most consequential VP in US history. Biden picked Harris to ensure no one would dare 25th him as she is hated (by even Democrats, polled ZERO in her primary) more than if you got an attack of lice or scabies…well Trump’s pick has to be one that could take leadership on the dime if he is harmed and there is a strong likelihood he could/would be (just see what the loon vapid deranged left did to amp up their Scalise shooter).

Kennedy’s election bid just derailed fully and gave Trump votes; I would say thank you to Bobby for this. I can see no positive and I like Kennedy Jr. Left as he is, he loves America and its flag…most democrats cannot even utter those words. The pick must speak confidence. This does not. I am sorry. This pick will make Biden blush when he was chosen as VP. Word is Obama gave Joe strict instructions “never ever speak publicly”…Joe listened.