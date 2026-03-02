POTUS Trump deserves huge praise for heading up a delicate dangerous operation. It remains very dangerous and we pray our troops come home and no loss of life, innocent life. Both sides. I pray no American, Iranian, Israeli loses life, no innocent person, impossible as it is, I still pray that loss of life is minimized and targeting precise. And that this ends rapidly. And brave soldiers come home.

Trump will not rule out boots on the ground in Iran? That will be disastrous. IMO. We have spilled enough blood and treasure with senseless barbarous wars e.g. Iraq for the lie of WMD where we killed 1 million innocent people. Needlessly. You Trump said you were different and no new wars and no wars. I am no expert but bombing from the air is not indicative of landing on the ground. Different risks and it is as if Iran is baiting you to try it. Please do not. It is not Venezuela. Do not put our military in harms way. You got your man, now leave. Huge praise to our military! Let Iranians handle their regime change business! Alone. Great job! Praise.

RUSSIA WARNS: USA ONLY 249 YEARS OLD; what exactly did Medvedev mean?

‘A top ally of Vladimir Putin has launched a scathing attack against Donald Trump after issuing yet another chilling World War 3 warning. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, cautioned that the world is nearing a major confrontation, claiming that US actions could trigger WW3 and that a “global catastrophe” may be imminent.

He said: “Has the Third World War already begun, or is the world still not entering it, are we balancing? Formally, no, but if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could trigger it. Any event. This is a war by the US and its allies to maintain global dominance. The pigs don’t want to give up their trough.’ "Trump made a grave mistake. With his decision, he put all Americans under potential attack, even though the Iranian regime is not well-liked in neighboring Arab countries. The main thing is that the late Ayatollah was the spiritual father of nearly 300 million Shiites. And now he's also a martyr. You can fill in the rest yourself. And now there's no doubt that Iran will redouble its efforts to develop nuclear weapons."'