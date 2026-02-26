Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
1h

Haven't we learned that having someone testify under oath does'nt mean anything anymore?. The whole justice system has become a circus of liars, one after the other. So frustrating.

Reply
Share
AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

It doesn’t matter what she says about Trump, that’s not why she is testifying. Stay on the topic Hillary! She has always been the type to deflect instead of being honest and staying on topic! I do not believe anything she says! She’s a liar!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture