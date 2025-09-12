Is the division too thick? Is this it? A devastating disease has fallen upon USA…something is very very WRONG in America…how do we fix this? can we? is it only gun violence?

We need a Statesman-like figure with gravitas and respect who can speak to the nation and calm fears; now…POTUS Trump loves his people and nation, I want him as leader, support him, and is devastated by Kirk’s killing and the other national violence but he is not the person. To calm fears. I say it as I see it. His voice cannot lend the leadership we need on this. He must now look around and decide on that person who must be given routine air-time.

Yet how could this shocking killing of Kirk be celebrated? How can we allow people to be sitting on a subway and be stabbed and sit there and do nothing but take selfies etc.

It is indeed a turning point…this shooting is different. the recent subway stabbing of the Ukrainian lady. issue is how do we recover from this? Can the rest of the world look on at USA and claim we are a nation of political violence? Rooted in it? You are either with me or against me…as per Bush.

I think Americans have lost the understanding of free speech and the right to opine etc. we have constitutional protections to protect against speech we do not like. we have the right to say things that another does not agree with, offensive as it may be. why must it only be we talk only with people of similar views?

How could democrats and the left and psychos accuse Trump as POTUS of being a fascist and a Nazi, extreme views, then how could you not expect madness and extreme actions like on Kirk? POTUS Trump has to be careful, we all need to be. Both left and right. Seems crazies among us have been amped up. driven to psychopathy.

Even with Obama, as much as I loathe his politics and what his government did and did not do in power, the right et al. demonized him. This is where we are. The left have taken what happened under Obama to a different place with Trump. Have said and done him so much wrong. For ten years now. Extreme dangerous rhetoric. Why? Why can’t we simply settle it in courts or the ballot box?

Yes, of course something is wrong. The scary issue is that we do not know if these incidents are from outside o from within…if your political view differs from mine, why must you be hurt over it? and we seem unable to connect on a human level for we have politicians cheering on the death of Kirk…devastating. even if his views differed from yours, where is the humanity? why could he not have his own views? how come we cannot have civil discourse? if my views differ, there are ways to deal with that, and harming and killing is not it.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.