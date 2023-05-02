Kim et al.: "Patients With Acute Myocarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination"; of 7 patients with acute myocarditis, 4 happened within 5 days COVID-19 vaccine (February 1 & April 30 2021); all 4
patients got 2nd dose mRNA vaxx & presented with severe chest pain, had biomarker evidence of myocardial injury, hospitalized with cardiac magnetic resonance imaging findings typical of myocarditis
SOURCE:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2781602
‘In the 3-month period between February 1 and April 30, 2021, 7 patients with acute myocarditis were identified, of which 4 occurred within 5 days of COVID-19 vaccination. Three were younger male individuals (age, 23-36 years) and 1 was a 70-year-old female individual. All 4 had received the second dose of an mRNA vaccine (2 received mRNA-1273 [Moderna], and 2 received BNT162b2 [Pfizer]). All presented with severe chest pain, had biomarker evidence of myocardial injury, and were hospitalized.
Coincident testing for COVID-19 and respiratory viruses provided no alternative explanation. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging findings were typical for myocarditis, including regional dysfunction, late gadolinium enhancement, and elevated native T1 and T2.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
i am so worried about who is next. will a plane fall from the sky, will a school bus crash full of kids, maybe a taxi will go through a store who knows but you can feel it coming and when is the fake news going to start telling the truth? only God knows but i pray everyday we will be spared from this nonsense.
Paul and all,
I am grateful you are posting Truths that just might grow the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION…waking up more persons!
For me…am way past yesterday’s news, facts, evidence, etc, focusing on how to get in front of this fast moving damaging train…after 3 long years of heavy damage and destruction in America!
What will this take?
Lots of money and serious efforts…TALENTS AND BLESSINGS!
Who is capable of solving the serious condition of America?
NORTH AMERICAN LAW CENTER
Will post the background of the NORTH AMERICAN LAW CENTER group of serious American Christian experienced strategic planners (FIXERS) in a separate post!
Regards,
Mother/Grandmother of 7 and counting