Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

barbara j woodward
May 2, 2023

i am so worried about who is next. will a plane fall from the sky, will a school bus crash full of kids, maybe a taxi will go through a store who knows but you can feel it coming and when is the fake news going to start telling the truth? only God knows but i pray everyday we will be spared from this nonsense.

Truth Matters
May 2, 2023

Paul and all,

I am grateful you are posting Truths that just might grow the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION…waking up more persons!

For me…am way past yesterday’s news, facts, evidence, etc, focusing on how to get in front of this fast moving damaging train…after 3 long years of heavy damage and destruction in America!

What will this take?

Lots of money and serious efforts…TALENTS AND BLESSINGS!

Who is capable of solving the serious condition of America?

NORTH AMERICAN LAW CENTER

Will post the background of the NORTH AMERICAN LAW CENTER group of serious American Christian experienced strategic planners (FIXERS) in a separate post!

Regards,

Mother/Grandmother of 7 and counting

