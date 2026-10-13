Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 13

https://votehub.com/2026-forecast/house/

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 13

'No, she wasn't a member of my family,' he replied.

'She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,' Trump said dismissively.

Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr in 2018, months after his split from his wife Vanessa, and the pair soon became one of the most recognizable double acts in MAGA world.

Don Jr proposed on New Year’s Eve 2020, but the wedding never happened. After six years together the relationship quietly unravelled, and by late 2024 he had moved on with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The Daily Mail recently obtained exclusive texts messages revealing new details about the messy, behind-the-scenes breakdown of Don Jr and Guilfoyle's broken betrothal.

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