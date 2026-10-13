this! btw, some argue that the man above is the real POTUS of USA, I have said ‘are you people eff in crazy’…

I think your final 2 years POTUS Trump can be fantastic, I do. I still have faith and hope in you! I think we can be in for great things. But you have major work to do, major mea culpas, given your recent catastrophic policies Trump 2.0 beginning with COVID lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Sahin Moncef Perna Weissman Moderna et al. non-sterilizing ineffective harmful cancer causing mRNA vaccine that killed!

I personally think there is always time to learn and redo and also to apologize e.g. for the military killing of the 170 Iranian school girls, mistake or intent (I think targeting mistake, I will never say our military are nefarious evil people, I think among the best of us but I do think senior folk deliberately killed those children, yes, in our military and we may need them to face trials in time in proper military tribunals). I think you mean well and I want you on Rushmore…I am again standing against all who say they think you molested under-aged girls within the Epstein orbit that you were part of. I think you recognize the terrible social decisions you made. In the past. I do think many in your circle, your inner circle, men right now in your cabinet that may have interfered with little girls and looked to Epstein to procure them to fuck for that was what went on in Epstein’s world…men who were into raping and fucking little under aged braces girls, some of the sickest most evil vile men in USA and abroad and sadly you know some. You need to fix this for this will be your legacy too along with the disaster of the COVID response, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, the deadly ICE shootings under the hair extensions klepto and her lover bag man Corey, Mr. kickback pay off man, the devastating failure of the Iran war etc.

I think you are well capable of re-doing things and making America ‘whole’ again. I do support you. All that talk about grift and self-enrichment and your sons getting contracts insider etc. I will leave that to you to address for it is bearing on the polls too and raising questions but again, I trust you to do the right thing.

I pray that the Lord grants you POTUS Trump blessings, cover, gracious mercy, peace and a clear mind to make the best optimal decisions for the best for the nation.