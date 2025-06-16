You blockhead, now you can actually see it, before it was lost in the fat…ha ha ha

Another commenter on the thread, titled 'So ummmm that's an unexpected benefit,' wrote: 'I used to joke with my wife that this was bulls*** "because we would've noticed two extra inches!" Turns out I did get it. It's when I'm flaccid.

'I was already pleased with what I had to work with, but that was definitely a nice, if surprising, confidence boost.'

In another thread, one man on weight loss drugs detailed a similar story.

He explained: 'I’ve lost about 60lbs in four months so far. The wife today told me that she thinks my penis is larger from the meds. Could it be some unseen side effect?'

In response, one female Redditor chimed in, writing: 'It does get bigger/more hard with weight loss. I can confirm this with my own husband's weight loss.'

However, many commenters say this phenomenon is not to do with the Ozempic and it is a common thing that happens with losing lots of weight on or off the drugs.

About 12 percent of US adults (31 million) have used a GLP-1 medication to lose weight, with around a quarter of this number being men.

One commenter revealed their hypothesis, writing: 'It’s the weight loss around the pubic area.’