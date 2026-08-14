Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

it is a simple question, RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.) sits atop HHS as Secretary and must approve all FDA does...FDA has now approved the Moderna flu vaccine, thus RFK Jr. would have had to...so how could he? on what clinical basis or need? data? evidence? based on what that this deadly platform was needed? if RFK Jr. is now sold on mRNA vaccine by grifter Malone and criminal Bourla then he should just stand up and be a big boy and say so for he could not be HHS Secretary against it...does not work so, for he signed off on FDA's approval.

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Why was the heart most affected? Love. Long fibrous clotting or bleeding to death. Why has dementia skyrocket? Could it possibly be leaky gut cause leaky brain? Why is glysophate praised so much around the world that can get into just about everything air water soil food. Why was it patent as heavy metal cleaner then later as antibiotic? Why does bayer have the most venom catalog around the world? Why did Trump approve glysophate to be used and sprayed every where? Why did supreme Court rule in favor of bayer?

Why approve moderna for anything they were formed before or around WWII? Along with very strange associations experiments Russian German musilini and a few others in the quest for more power? Please research your own concerns conclusions.

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