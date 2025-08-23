Kulvinder Kaur, Dr. Kulvinder Gill, excellent Canadian physician, persecuted by Ontario College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPSO)for doing the right thing in COVID against the INSANE polices that harmed
Listen to (and support her substack, subscribe it is free) her 13 minutes on her ordeal with the CPSO: "FIRST personal statement about my 5yr freedom of conscience/speech legal saga with College of
Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)”
This is the true warrior and support her please and listen to her story as she fought for our children and proper science, proper medicine, life-saving in the insane COVID years.
Kulvinder Kaur MD on X: "IMPORTANT My Personal Video Statement My FIRST personal statement about my 5yr freedom of conscience/speech legal saga with College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) re my tweets in 2020 criticizing governments' harmful covid edicts. Full transcript in link (2) below https://t.co/DR4otecR62" / X
see substack here:
(100) @dockaurG’s Substack | Substack
