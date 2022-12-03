Ladapo for the WIN! again! Courageous Dr. Joe Ladapo; mRNA vaccines are far less safe than any other vaccines! Thank you Dr. Ladapo, you are our John Galt (Atlas Shrugged)
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is only a partial truth and a dangerous one. The implication is that previous vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective . They haven’t and the scientific establishment are not to be trusted.
Most scientists are gullible sheep who are defending what the Hungarian philosopher of mathematics and science Imre Lakatos termed a "degenerative research program." Their predictions are being repeatedly demonstrated to be false. When sufficient anomalies in the covidian paradigm accumulate it should facilitate a paradigm shift to a superior research program. Unfortunately, in reality, scientific paradigms often change in a manner similar to religious conversion or by the devotees of the degenerative program eventually growing old and dying and then being replaced by younger devotees of the replacement program.