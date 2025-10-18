Logan makes one error when she says Nazism was defeated, it was not entirely for many of them killers ended up in USA universities, government etc. the 1600 Nazi scientists who were brought into USA re Operation Paperclip and their work has shaped USA today…NEGATIVE work…

1)’Operation Paperclip’ (secret American intelligence program with > than 1600 German scientists, engineers, technicians came from former Nazi Germany to U.S.) at end WW II, 2) then Nixon’s ending of (substack.com)

1)Operation Paperclip:

Operation Paperclip ‘was a secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from former Nazi Germany to the U.S. for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 59. Most were former members and leaders of the Nazi Party.’

The effort began in earnest in 1945, as the Allies advanced into Germany and discovered a wealth of scientific talent and advanced research that had contributed to Germany’s wartime technological advancements. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff officially established Operation Overcast (operations “Overcast” and “Paperclip” were related, and the terms are often used interchangeably) on July 20, 1945, with the dual aims of leveraging German expertise for the ongoing war effort against Japan and to bolster U.S. postwar military research. The operation, conducted by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), was largely actioned by special agents of the U.S. Army‘s Counterintelligence Corps (CIC). Many selected scientists were involved in the Nazi rocket program, aviation, or chemical/biological warfare. The Soviet Union conducted a similar program, called Operation Osoaviakhim, that emphasized many of the same fields of research.’

Lara Logan: Why is Marxism still romanticized while Nazism is universally condemned

‘Lara Logan: Why is Marxism still romanticized while Nazism is universally condemned?

In a thought-provoking statement that has reignited debate across media and social networks, journalist Lara Logan once again challenged mainstream narratives by asking why Marxism continues to be idealized in many academic and cultural circles, while Nazism is—rightfully—universally condemned. Her remarks, made during a recent interview, have sparked controversy but also renewed attention on an issue long ignored by the intellectual elite: the crimes of communism and their lasting impact on modern society.

Logan pointed out that the horrors of Nazism are well documented and globally recognized as the symbol of absolute evil. Yet Marxism, despite inspiring regimes responsible for the deaths of millions during the 20th century, is still portrayed by some as a noble or humanitarian philosophy. “When you start digging deeper,” Logan said, “you realize millions starved to death under communist regimes, were persecuted, imprisoned, or executed. But we don’t see movies about that. It’s not taught the same way. Why?”

According to Logan, the reason is simple: the Nazis were defeated, and their crimes could be exposed freely. The communists, however, were never truly defeated. Many of their sympathizers infiltrated educational, media, and political institutions, allowing their ideology to survive and adapt. “If the Nazis had won World War II,” Logan warned, “today we’d be hearing stories about how they saved humanity and the Allies were the villains. The winner writes history.”

Logan argues that communism learned to infiltrate free societies instead of conquering them militarily. By using the openness of democratic systems, communists spread propaganda through culture, academia, and media. “They knew they couldn’t defeat America in open combat,” she said. “So they used our own freedoms against us—to divide, to confuse, and to create chaos. That’s always been their playbook.”

Her warning resonates strongly in an age when the left often glorifies socialist ideals while ignoring the historical reality of what those ideologies caused. As Logan noted, communist symbols are increasingly normalized in pop culture, while Nazi symbols remain rightly reviled. “No one would wear a swastika as a sign of rebellion,” she observed, “but countless young people proudly wear Che Guevara shirts without knowing he executed and tortured people. That’s modern hypocrisy.”

Lara Logan’s message is not merely political—it’s a call for historical honesty. Ignoring the atrocities of Marxism distorts truth and risks repeating history’s darkest chapters. In a world where revisionism and censorship shape collective memory, her words remind us that freedom depends on truth, not silence.’

