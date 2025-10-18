Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John K's avatar
John K
5h

Excellent article. Media also ignores all the death and atrocities committed by or in the name of Islam and romanticizes them as the religion of peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

I like Lara Logan, but surely she knows that a ton of nazis were imported to work in our "space" program, and others escaped to Argentina, including Hitler himself. GHW Bush's father was a nazi sympathizer, and was one of the business moguls who financed the nazi regime in WWII. So it was an easy transition for GHW Bush to the CIA, where his nazi and satanic influence was embedded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture