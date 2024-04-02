‘EXPOSING THE DARKNESS

The Plot Thickens: CDC Hazmat Containers on Board the Dali! Could the Crash Have been an Attack?

Why is the CDC sending Haz-Mat containers to Sir Lanka? That is where the Dali was headed when it left the Port of Baltimore before crashing into the Scott Key Francis Bridge.’

‘By Lara Logan

Multiple intel sources: Baltimore bridge collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack” on US critical infrastructure - most likely cyber - & our intel agencies know it. In information warfare terms, they just divided the US along the Mason Dixon line exactly like the Civil War.

Second busiest strategic roadway in the nation for hazardous material now down for 4-5 years - which is how long they say it will take to recover. Bridge was built specifically to move hazardous material - fuel, diesel, propane gas, nitrogen, highly flammable materials, chemicals and oversized cargo that cannot fit in the tunnels - that supply chain now crippled.

Make no mistake: this was an extraordinary attack in terms of planning, timing & execution.’

