Laura Loomer again downloads on Casey Means as Surgeon Geneal (SG) nominee & again raises some important questions: to me the issue is of who exactly is doing the vetting for POTUS Trump? Is he being
subverted & blindsided again? Loomer: "THE INMATES ARE RUNNING THE ASYLUM! SHE ALSO DOESN’T EVEN HAVE AN ACTIVE MEDICAL LICENSE; Another failure by the “geniuses” who work for President Trump on his
non existent vetting team; I guess there isn’t a single conservative doctor in America who doesn’t have a history being a Marxist tree hugger? We are so doomed. Aren’t we?”
I like Loomers work on this
Naomi Wolff ran a very lengthy detailed piece last week on Means background and deep connection to the tech industry with its transhumanism agenda. This agenda also promotes gaining control over our very body and brain for profit and control. This should scare the bejeezus out Paul and others who claim freedom for personal agency over our own body as well as the continuation of human life. Trump is nothing but a self-aggrandizing, power hungry totalitarian. He shows and never has any respect for humanity or the environment. He has fueled anger and fear of people of color as a weapon for divisiveness which is pure racism. Cannot figure out how people can see anything in him that supports working people; ie, most of the country. He truly sees most people as useless except how he can manipulate them for his profit. Just look at his nefarious plan in Gaza, using the weapon of starvation to work his way into Gaza with the US military for control. His food plan will never work barely providing any sustenance for those people who have been fighting for their life and land.