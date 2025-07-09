My view is not because Trump is in photos with Epstein and Epstein was doing wrong, means Trump was doing wrong. We have to be careful in assumptions. With Trump, with anyone. Yes many times guilt by association is real but many times not.

CASE CLOSED: DOJ, FBI conclude Epstein had no 'client list,' committed suicide...

Jail CCTV of final moments released...



FLASHBACK: Jail CCTV erased by 'technical errors'...



MAGA FURIOUS...



Loomer Demands Bondi Resign...

'Was she lying then?'

heavens and I am inclined to think we are being screwed, we the people. Something is being hidden. What? How could Bongino, Patel, and Bondi all turn at the same time and sing the same tune?

Let me be plain simple: were high level USA people, congress, senate, judges, Presidents, PMs, MPs, rich connected people, those types, involved with Epstein fornicating and abusing young girls? Are they on the videos? In the files? Is this why there is a seeming cover up? Were they always lying about the release?

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer tore into Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and claimed she was “always lying” about their release.

Loomer, one of Bondi’s fiercest critics, posted a scathing message on X following the Department of Justice and FBI’s new memo, released late Sunday, that said an investigation found that the convicted pedophile did not have a “client list” to blackmail individuals.

Loomer has repeatedly called for Bondi to resign over her handling of the files, and did so again Monday.

Was this photo below just bullocks lies to misdirect? Like how the lead public health agencies are today? FDA, CDC, NIH etc. Their obfuscation and bullshit double speak non-speak duplicity and push for Malone grift man mRNA vaccines while pretending they ‘want’ to do the right thing?